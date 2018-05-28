Pit bull attacks 5-year-old girl in Mooresville, officials say

A dog attacked and seriously injured a 5-year-old girl in Mooresville on Sunday afternoon, officials say.
The incident happened in the 100 block of Burke Circle, according to the Town of Mooresville.
Officials responded to reports of a child being attacked by a dog, which family says is their 2-year-old pit bull.
When officers arrived, the dog reportedly continued to be aggressive and had to be subdued by Mooresville Fire and Police personnel until Iredell County Animal Control arrived to take over.
The child, who sustained serious injuries, was transported to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center where she is expected to recover.
The Mooresville Police Department, Mooresville Fire and Rescue and Iredell County EMS responded to the incident.
Iredell County Animal Control, who has had prior contact with the dog, is investigating.
