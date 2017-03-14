Popualr Plaza-Midwood restaurant closes its doors

Dim Sum, a popular stop for authentic Chinese cuisine on Central Avenue, apparently closed Wednesday, with a sign posted on the door announcing its end.
Owner Yee Kam could not be reached for comment. The restaurant, 2920 Central Ave., had a sign on the door that it was closing permanently after 21 years in business. “Our lease is up and we will not be renewing the contract.”
In a annual health inspection dated March 10, the restaurant was given a grade of C, or 70%. The report listed at least 14 critical violations, including improper cooling times and handling of hot foods and improper handling of cold food items. In December, the restaurant had received a grade of A, or 92%.
With authentic styles of cooking and service, the restaurant has been named many times as one of the best places to get dim sum, or small items, in Charlotte. Lines frequently formed on weekends during the day for the service, which involved small carts rolled through the dining room with small plates of single-bite items and hot tea service. At night, it was a favorite among fans of Asian cooking for authentic styles of traditional Asian dishes.
