Longtime Charlotte chef has his first book deal

Longtime Charlotte chef Bruce Moffett has a new project in the works, but it isn’t a restaurant. Moffett has signed a deal with the University of North Carolina Press to co-author a book, “South By North,” with local writer Keia Mastrianni.
“It is a dream come true to begin work on my first cookbook,” Moffett said. “I’m ecstatic to be working with Keia Mastrianni, a talented storyteller and culinarian in her own right.”
The editor on the book project will be Elaine Maisner. Maisner is the editor behind a number of food-related books, including the “Savor the South” series of 24 books on Southern-related ingredients and occasions. (Kathleen Purvis has two books in that series, “Bourbon” and “Pecans,” and is working on a third book with Maisner, on Southern craft distilling, due out in spring 2018.)
Mastrianni writes for a number of local publications, including SouthPark magazine, published by The Observer.
“South By North” will focus on Moffett’s northeastern roots and the cooking life he found in the South. Moffett grew up on Rhode Island, went to the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y., and worked in Boston before coming to Charlotte. The book will feature recipes from Moffett’s restaurants and stories about his life.
Starting with Barrington’s Restaurant in 2000, Moffett has shaped the Charlotte culinary scene with a string of successful restaurants, including Good Food on Montford and Stagioni.
The book is expected to be released in 2019.
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
Comments