A really, really first look at uptown’s newest restaurant, Haymaker

Ever since we reported in June that chef William Dissen will bring a new Appalachian-focused restaurant to uptown Charlotte in fall, we’ve been waiting to see more of what the chef/owner of The Market Place in Asheville has in mind.
Now we can show you two things: An early look at the space, and the first draft of the menu. Dissen emphasizes that the menu is a draft, but it gives a good idea of both his style of Appalachian-inspired and N.C.-sourced food, and the price range, $5 to $10 for small plates, $26 to $32 for main dishes.
About the pictures of the interior: When Dissen was in Charlotte a few weeks ago for the Southern Foodways Alliance summer symposium, he invited The Observer over to the new space in Ascent Uptown, 225 S. Poplar St., to take a look. Ascent is the blue tower with white balconies next to Romare Bearden Park that looks a lot like the building where the Jetsons used to live.
The Haymaker site was basically still rubble, right down to the gravel on the floor and the planks. But Dissen already had a plan he sketched out for us in the air: The upper level will be a mezzanine stretching out to the center pillars with seating both upstairs and downstairs. Across the back, there will be an open kitchen, with enough work space to handle breaking down whole pigs (let’s assume that will happen before dinner service).
With floor to ceiling windows, you’ll have a view out to the BB&T Ballpark and the park, where Dissen hopes to have a community garden to grow things he’ll use in the restaurant, and some seating outside on the corner. A big aim is to have a fully LEED-certified space, similar to The Market Place. Dissen will keep that restaurant as well, traveling frequently between Asheville and Charlotte.
Target opening: October or November.
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
Comments