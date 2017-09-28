Why doesn’t Charlotte have black chefs? It does, and these 5 want to make sure everyone knows

More Videos 2:19 How to raise the profile of Charlotte's black chefs? Pause 1:41 Harding University 46, Providence 23 15:02 The Last Word: Hugh Hefner 0:44 Ex-UNCC quarterback Kevin Olsen entered a not guilty plea to rape charges 1:03 Inside Ascent Uptown Charlotte apartments 3:12 He said, she said: Will Panthers beat the Patriots? 1:25 The last time the Panthers played the Patriots, the game was decided on a bad call 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 1:05 Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:30 James Hardrick leans on CMPD's Victim Services after sons' murders Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How to raise the profile of Charlotte's black chefs? Core members of Soul Food Sessions talk about its purpose, and where they hope it will go. Core members of Soul Food Sessions talk about its purpose, and where they hope it will go. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

Core members of Soul Food Sessions talk about its purpose, and where they hope it will go. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com