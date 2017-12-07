At Blaze, you can pick your pizza toppings from a wide array.
At Blaze, you can pick your pizza toppings from a wide array. Blaze
At Blaze, you can pick your pizza toppings from a wide array. Blaze

Food & Drink

New pizza spot is headed to Concord

By Kathleen Purvis

kpurvis@charlotteobserver.com

December 07, 2017 03:01 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

A chain that specializes in customized pizza will open its third Charlotte-area location soon in Concord.

Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza already has locations in South End and University Place. The new location will be in Christenbury Corners at Derita Road and Christenbury Parkway, near Concord Mills.

The new location is expected to open in January.

The California-based restaurant calls itself “a modern-day ‘pizza joint,’” with a chef-driven menu. It has an interactive open-kitchen format that lets you pick ingredients. Most 11-inch pizzas are $8. Gluten-free doughs and vegan cheese is available as an option. The Concord location will also serve wine and local beers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Exceptional mac and cheese makes noises after it leaves the oven. Listen for yourself.

    Listen to the noises this macaroni and cheese makes after it leaves the oven.

Exceptional mac and cheese makes noises after it leaves the oven. Listen for yourself.

Exceptional mac and cheese makes noises after it leaves the oven. Listen for yourself. 0:43

Exceptional mac and cheese makes noises after it leaves the oven. Listen for yourself.

This strange cheese is made in Charlotte? 0:15

This strange cheese is made in Charlotte?
Is it delicious or strange? Meet the hottest thing in Italian cheese. 0:18

Is it delicious or strange? Meet the hottest thing in Italian cheese.

View More Video