New pizza spot is headed to Concord

A chain that specializes in customized pizza will open its third Charlotte-area location soon in Concord.
Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza already has locations in South End and University Place. The new location will be in Christenbury Corners at Derita Road and Christenbury Parkway, near Concord Mills.
The new location is expected to open in January.
The California-based restaurant calls itself “a modern-day ‘pizza joint,’” with a chef-driven menu. It has an interactive open-kitchen format that lets you pick ingredients. Most 11-inch pizzas are $8. Gluten-free doughs and vegan cheese is available as an option. The Concord location will also serve wine and local beers.
Never miss a local story.
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
Comments