Parliament Coffee will open for business Monday morning in uptown Charlotte.
Parliament Coffee will open for business Monday morning in uptown Charlotte. Kathleen Purvis
Parliament Coffee will open for business Monday morning in uptown Charlotte. Kathleen Purvis

Food & Drink

What’s the handiest thing to know about uptown Charlotte’s newest coffee temple?

By Kathleen Purvis

kpurvis@charlotteobserver.com

December 08, 2017 10:47 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

As someone who sips at cold coffee for hours most days (not iced coffee, mind you, but the cold leftovers of whatever I threw in my cup that morning), I was grateful to hear a coffee manager say that his coffee is actually designed to get better if you keep it at your desk for a few hours.

Ken Kouba, the manager at the new location of New York-based Parliament Coffee dropped that tidbit Friday morning during a media preview. Thank you, Ken. I’d salute that, but I might spill my coffee.

Attachment-1
The pastry array at Parliament will include a daily gluten-free offering.
Kathleen Purvis

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Other things to know about Parliament, which opens at Tryon and 3rd streets (officially 300 S. Tryon St.) Monday morning: Parliament considers itself the middle ground in the coffee business, between places like Not Just Coffee (just around the corner) and “the person who grabs a cup at a gas station.” Emphasizing “approachability,” Morgan Bedore, the VP of marketing for STARR Catering Group, says, “You don’t need a lesson book to order coffee here.”

Attachment-1 (2)
Good morning, latte art.
Kathleen Purvis

Parliament’s dark and light roast coffees are half Nicaraguan and half Sumatran. The Nicaraguan half comes from Henry Hauck, an American-born farmer in Nicaragua, who’s featured in a large chalk drawing on one wall. (Kouba notes that’s the picture is Henry “20 years and 50 pounds ago.”)

Parliament also features pastries, including a daily gluten-free option, and a wall of grab-and-go breakfast and lunch items. Coffee prices range from $2 to $4, depending on the size and pour. The espresso machine: La Marzocco, from Italy.

Handy: There’s a pickup window on the side, so you can download the Parliament app (listed as Parliament Espresso) and preorder. You get a free flat white the first time you use it.

Charlotte’s location is the third, after the first location at the New York Historical Society and the second in Philadelphia. Get the rest of the details at www.parliamentespresso.com.

Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Exceptional mac and cheese makes noises after it leaves the oven. Listen for yourself.

    Listen to the noises this macaroni and cheese makes after it leaves the oven.

Exceptional mac and cheese makes noises after it leaves the oven. Listen for yourself.

Exceptional mac and cheese makes noises after it leaves the oven. Listen for yourself. 0:43

Exceptional mac and cheese makes noises after it leaves the oven. Listen for yourself.

This strange cheese is made in Charlotte? 0:15

This strange cheese is made in Charlotte?
Is it delicious or strange? Meet the hottest thing in Italian cheese. 0:18

Is it delicious or strange? Meet the hottest thing in Italian cheese.

View More Video