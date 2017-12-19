Popular local Mexican chain plans uptown spot and more growth next year

A locally owned chain with several popular Mexican-inspired locations is adding an uptown location next year, with more growth to come.
Todd Bennett, the chief operating officer for Raydal Hospitality, which owns Sabor Latin Grill, confirmed Tuesday that the restaurant plans to open in six to nine months in Northside Station, 300 N. College St., in the space that had been Tavola.
While Bennett says the space on the second floor will be used for the corporate offices, he downplayed reports that have called the move a new flagship location for Sabor.
“It’s not our flagship,” he said. “We’re continuing to grow.” The new location’s larger kitchen will be used for catering as well.
“There’s a need for us to be downtown,” he said. “How many people work downtown? A lot. There’s a lot of foot traffic.”
Bennett says no growth is currently planned for the company’s other well-known restaurant, Three Amigos. But he said more Sabor growth is expected, with several more locations expected next year.
Helping the growth, Bennett said: The company plans to start offering franchises for Sabor in late January. The locally owned company is headed by president Dalton Espaillat.
With eight locations in the area, from Hawthorne Lane in Elizabeth to Fort Mill and Pineville, Sabor has quickly developed a following, especially with its $1 Taco Tuesday specials and a focus on styles from several Latin American countries, including arepas and empanadas along with tacos.
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
