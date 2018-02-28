Davidson, your newest pizza option is open

After announcing plans in August, the owners of Flatiron Kitchen + Taphouse in Davidson have opened a new pizzeria last week.
Mandolino’s Artisan Pizza is now open in the space that had been Millstone Bake House, at 208 S. Main St. Chef/owner Bill Schutz specializes in “grandma” pizza (rectangular, not round). The menu includes a selection of specialty pizzas, such as Tupelo Honey (ricotta, gorgonzola, fig honey, Calabrian chiles and thyme), which run from $20 to $22.
The build-your-own pizzas are $14 for red sauce with mozzarella and $15 for white with ricotta, mozzarella and Parmigiano, with an additional charge for optional toppings. Each pizza has 10 slices and serves two to three people.
The menu also includes salads from $8 to $12.
Hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays.
