Pizzas at Mandolino’s in Davidson are all “grandma” style, built in rectangles.
Pizzas at Mandolino’s in Davidson are all “grandma” style, built in rectangles. Bill Schutz
Pizzas at Mandolino’s in Davidson are all “grandma” style, built in rectangles. Bill Schutz

Food & Drink

Davidson, your newest pizza option is open

By Kathleen Purvis

kpurvis@charlotteobserver.com

February 28, 2018 03:20 PM

After announcing plans in August, the owners of Flatiron Kitchen + Taphouse in Davidson have opened a new pizzeria last week.

Mandolino’s Artisan Pizza is now open in the space that had been Millstone Bake House, at 208 S. Main St. Chef/owner Bill Schutz specializes in “grandma” pizza (rectangular, not round). The menu includes a selection of specialty pizzas, such as Tupelo Honey (ricotta, gorgonzola, fig honey, Calabrian chiles and thyme), which run from $20 to $22.

The build-your-own pizzas are $14 for red sauce with mozzarella and $15 for white with ricotta, mozzarella and Parmigiano, with an additional charge for optional toppings. Each pizza has 10 slices and serves two to three people.

The menu also includes salads from $8 to $12.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays.

Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

This chef and his drive-through creation: sausage biscuit with grape jelly and mustard

View More Video