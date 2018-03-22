What are the 5 coolest things at the new Unknown Brewing? Food, for one

If you're ready for the new Unknown Brewing Co., the Unknown Brewing Co. is ready for you.
What's on tap, besides their always-eclectic collection of beers? For Saturday's annual 4.5ish Funk Fest from 1-10 p.m., they're unveiling the results of a complete renovation that cost nearly a half-million dollars. I made a quick visit Wednesday to take a look.
Five things to expect:
- A bigger, brighter taproom: The original building was an indoor soccer space and it was very dark, with tinted windows. They took out five walls, built a huge wrap-around bar (many seats, less waiting) and doubled the taps from 12 to 24. There are now big windows, include garage-style rollup doors and windows. Marketing director Scotty Kent says one of the biggest complaints was the need for more lights. And while you still can't take dogs inside, having roll-up doors facing the patio will at least get you closer to the action while your dog stays leashed outside.
- More art: Owner Brad Shell takes his Charlotte community ties seriously, including local art. They were finishing a new mural upstairs, and the "hops" chandelier has been moved to a more prominent space, in the stairwell leading up to the new upstairs space.
- That upstairs space: Yes, they have added a rooftop beer garden with a great view of the stadium and skyline. It's next to a large event space with a movable bar. Expect fire pits, tabletops and a nook with bench seating.
- Food — yes, food: While they didn't add a kitchen, Kent says the lack of edibles was another big complaint. So they're teaming with Seoul Food Meat Co., right up the street, to create a food truck that will be permanent on the site. Called Passport Dough & Co, it will specialize in international twists on pizza, like Thai pizza.
- Liquor . . . soon: After creating their crazy popular ginger ale (apparently, even Mayor Vi Lyles has stopped by to pick up a four-pack), Shell got interested in cocktails, which led to an interest in distilling. Unknown will be Charlotte's first brew-stillery, hopefully in a few weeks. The still hasn't been installed yet — the state permit is still in the works — but Shell expects it within a few weeks. He'll start with gin (botanical, in a New West "or New Southern style," says Shell), then start on barrel-rested gin and barrel-aged rum.
