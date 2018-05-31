Lumiere in Myers Park was known for elegant presentations of French-inspired food, like slow-cooked turbot with shrimp and mussels.
2nd restaurant in Charlotte-owned group closes suddenly

By Kathleen Purvis

May 31, 2018 10:02 AM

Three weeks after announcing the closing of The Liberty Gastropub in South End, chef/owner Tom Condron has also closed his Myers Park French restaurant Lumiere.

Condron couldn't be reached for comment Thursday morning, but a woman answering the phone at Lumiere issued a short statement confirming that the restaurant is now closed.

Lumiere, at 1039 Providence Road, closed suddenly Wednesday night.
There's no word at this time on the second location of The Liberty, in Blakeney. A phone call was not answered Thursday morning, although the reservation site Open Table was still accepting reservations.

Condron announced he had closed the original location of The Liberty on May 10, saying he wanted to concentrate on Lumiere and the Blakeney Liberty, after the April 18 death of Condron's business partner and co-owner, Matt Pera.

Matthew Pera, left, and chef/owner Tom Condron were partners in The Liberty and Lumiere.
When he closed The Liberty, Condron called Lumiere, a more upscale French-inspired restaurant, "my baby," and said that after Pera's death, he was having difficulty running three restaurants at once. He said he was closing one location of The Liberty so he could focus on the two remaining restaurants.

Condron has been a longtime influence in the Charlotte restaurant scene. Before going out on his own with The Liberty and Lumiere, he was the executive chef of Tom Sasser's restaurant chain, including the SouthPark seafood restaurant Upstream.

