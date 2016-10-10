Charlotte events address brain tumors, food policy, immune deficiency

Brain tumors
The second annual Mans’ Jam National Brain Tumor Society Fundraiser is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at Amos’ Southend, 1423 S. Tryon St.
On the Border - The Ultimate Eagles Tribute band and Chuck Johnson & Charlyhorse will perform in honor of Wells Fargo banker Williams “Mans” McLeod, who died from a brain tumor in 2012 at age 54. He was the son of the late Dr. Leslie McLeod and the late Dr. Jonnie McLeod, prominent Charlotte physicians. Proceeds benefit the National Brain Tumor Society. $25 minimum suggested donation. www.amossouthend.com.
Food and politics
“Let’s Talk About Food” is the topic of candidates forum, sponsored by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Food Policy Council, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Oct. 25 at the Midwood International & Cultural Center, 1817 Central Ave.
Speakers for the free nonpartisan event will include N.C. Sen. Joyce Waddell (a Democrat from Mecklenburg County), State Sen. Jeff Jackson (a Mecklenburg Democrat), at-large Mecklenburg commissioners Pat Cotham and Ella Scarborough, and commissioners candidate Marc Friedland.
Details: Erin Brighton, cltfoodpolicy@yahoo.com.
Immune deficiency
The Immune Deficiency Foundation’s Walk for Primary Immunodeficiency in Charlotte will be Nov. 5 at Symphony Park at SouthPark. The walk begins at 10 a.m.; activities run from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Organizers are Lauren Dunlap and Dr. Maeve O’Connor of Allergy Asthma & Immunology Relief of Charlotte. For more information: www.walkforPI.org/charlotte
Karen Garloch
