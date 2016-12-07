Mount Holly doctor is N.C. Family Physician of the Year

Dr. Lee A. Beatty, of Riverbend Family Practice in Mount Holly, has been named North Carolina’s 2016 Family Physician of the Year by the North Carolina Academy of Family Physicians, the state’s largest specialty medical association with more than 3,800 members.
Also, Dr. Charles Rhodes, a family physician from Mount Pleasant and president of Cabarrus Family Medicine, was installed as the academy’s president, succeeding Charlotte’s Dr. Rhett Brown.
Dr. Beatty opened his Gaston County practice in 1997 in a former A&P grocery store, evidence of his interest in downtown revitalization. He was founding chair of the Mount Holly Community Development Foundation that led to a $5 million bond referendum to revitalize Mount Holly and create a greenway connecting downtown to the Catawba River. He has also served as team physician for South Point High School (1985 to 2000) and East Gaston High (2000-2012).
Beatty graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Carolinas Medical Center. He co-founded South Point Family Practice in Belmont in 1981 and practiced there for 10 years before returning to CMC as a faculty member.
Rhodes, who was North Carolina’s Family Physician of the Year in 2009, also graduated from Wake Forest medical school. He did residency training in family medicine at East Carolina University.
