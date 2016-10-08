Franklin Graham: Trump comments ‘cannot be defended,’ but Supreme Court is top issue

North Carolina-based evangelist Franklin Graham wrote Saturday that Donald Trump’s “crude comments more than 11 years ago cannot be defended.”
But neither, Graham wrote, can the “godless progressive agenda” of Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama.
Graham made his comments in a Facebook post hours after Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, apologized for vulgar comments he made about women in a 2005 recording released earlier Friday by The Washington Post. The video captured lewd audio of Trump bragging in explicit terms about kissing, groping and trying to have sex with women as he and Billy Bush, then-host of “Access Hollywood,” waited to film a segment for Trump’s 2005 cameo on “Days of Our Lives.”
Graham wrote that the most important issue in the Nov. 8 election is the U.S. Supreme Court – and elevating the kinds of conservative justices that Trump has promised to nominate.
“Trump and Clinton scandals might be news for the moment, but who they appoint to the Supreme Court will remake the fabric of our society for our children and our grandchildren, for generations to come,” Graham wrote.
Still, Graham has said he plans to make no official endorsement in the race. Both candidates, he wrote Saturday, are "flawed. The only hope for the United States is God."
He's been making that case all year, at prayer rallies in state capitals around the country. He will hold his final one, his 50th, on Thursday in Raleigh.
