Barber: Don’t let election disappointment deter march toward justice

0:58 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon Pause

1:40 Cam Newton following 20-17 loss to Chiefs

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

1:14 South Mtns State Park wildfire

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls

2:33 Previewing Kansas City at Carolina Panthers: Too much Dee Ford?

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:52 Charlotte Latin 28, Charlotte Christian 27