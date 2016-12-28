Franklin Graham, who said God intervened in Trump’s election win, tapped to pray at inauguration

North Carolina evangelist Franklin Graham is among six clergy who will pray at Donald Trump's inauguration.
The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Graham, who heads the Charlotte-based Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, will give a reading at the Jan. 20 ceremony. So will Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Rabbi Martin Hier, Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White.
Graham did not endorse Trump during the presidential campaign. But he did back one of Republican Trump’s most controversial proposals, to ban Muslims from entering the country. And last week, Graham joined the president-elect at a Trump “Thank You” rally in Mobile, Ala. He told the crowd that he believed that God had intervened in the election to give Trump the win.
“I don't have any scientific information. I don't have a stack of emails to read to you,” Graham said at the gathering, according to the Washington Examiner. “But I have an opinion: I believe it was God. God showed up. He answered the prayers of hundreds of thousands of people across this land who had been praying for this country.”
