Jewish center in Charlotte, other U.S. cities got bomb threats Monday; no devices found

Jewish centers in Charlotte and several other cities in the United States received anonymous bomb threats Monday.
No explosive devices were found at any of the sites.
In Charlotte, police were called to Shalom Park, which got “a single phone threat,” said Sue Worrel, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte.
The 54-acre campus is home to synagogues, schools and a community center.
“This morning, we received an anonymous phone threat to the Shalom Park campus,” Worrel and other leaders of Charlotte’s various Jewish organizations wrote in a Monday statement sent to members of the Jewish community. “Under an abundance of caution, we safely evacuated all buildings on campus to a secure location while local law enforcement performed a thorough security sweep of the entire campus. Once the campus was confirmed to be secure, we were able to resume our normal activities.”
Jewish centers in several other cities, including Columbia, S.C., also reported bomb threats Monday, according to the Associated Press.
Others receiving such threats: Jewish centers in Miami Beach and Jacksonville, Fla.; Nashville, Tenn.; Wilmington, Del.; Rockville. Md.; and Tenafly, N.J.
At Alper Jewish Community Center in the Miami-Dade area, more than 500 students and employees were evacuated.
The Washington Post reported that the FBI is investigating the calls and the possibility that they came from one source.
The new threats come amid an increase in reported anti-Semitic incidents around the country in the past year.
“We abhor all attempts and acts of violence,” Worrel of Charlotte’s Jewish Federation told the Observer. “We’re pleased that our existing safety and security protocols were successfully implemented and no harm came to anyone in our care.”
