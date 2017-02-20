Franklin Graham’s anti-Islam comments rile Vancouver mayor in advance of crusade

City and church officials in Vancouver, Canada are worried about an upcoming visit by Franklin Graham because of his past comments denouncing Islam and LGBTQ people, the Vancouver Sun is reporting.
There’s even a petition circulating, the newspaper reported, asking organizers of Graham’s three-day Festival of Hope next month to replace the North Carolina-based evangelist with someone else.
The growing concern among Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson, Catholic Archbishop Michael Miller and some other Christian leaders comes just weeks after a lone gunman was charged with murdering six Muslims in a mosque in Quebec.
“The mayor is concerned about safety,” said Vancouver City councilman Tim Stevenson, who arranged a meeting of the mayor and 14 Christian leaders to discuss their worries about the visit. “The kind of statements Graham makes about Muslims and gays can really inflame the situation.”
Graham has called Islam “a very wicked and evil religion” and proposed a ban in 2015 on Muslims entering the United States. On the other hand, Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian relief organization based in Boone, recently opened a mobile hospital in Iraq that is treating Muslims as well as others.
The Observer requested a comment from Graham, but did not immediately hear back.
His Festival of Hope, scheduled for March 3-5 in Vancouver, is expected to draw 25,000 people and does have the support of several evangelical Christian leaders there.
Vancouver is the largest city in the province of British Columbia and one of the most diverse cities – ethnically and linguistically – in Canada.
Tim Funk
