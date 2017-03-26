Prominent conservative church in Matthews to get new pastor

One of the Charlotte area's most prominent conservative Presbyterian churches is getting a new senior pastor.
Members of Christ Covenant Church in Matthews voted Sunday to call the Rev. Kevin DeYoung.
A noted author of a dozen Christian books, he will start June 19, succeeding the Rev. Mike Ross.
DeYoung, who was born in 1977 in Michigan, is now pastor at University Reformed Church in East Lansing, Mich.
Christ Covenant, with about 1,800 members, is one of the largest churches in the conservative Presbyterian Church of America denomination.
During Ross’ 11-year tenure at the church, he has helped lead local demonstrations in support of House Bill 2, which nullified the Charlotte City Council’s vote to broaden its civil rights protection to include gays and lesbians and allow transgender persons use the bathroom corresponding to their gender identity.
A few years ago, Christ Covenant was among the conservative churches that ended their Boy Scouts sponsorships after the Scouts approved a new policy admitting openly gay boys.
Christ Covenant’s ministries includes Covenant Day School.
DeYoung’s books include “Crazy Busy: A (Mercifully) Short Book About a Big Problem” and “What Does the Bible Really Teach About Homosexuality.” He and wife Tisha have seven children.
He also blogs for The Gospel Coalition.
When he comes to Charlotte, DeYoung will also join the faculty at Reformed Theological Seminary as an assistant professor of Sysematic Theology.
Ross, Christ Covenant’s outgoing senior pastor, had announced he wanted to transition into new areas of ministry.
