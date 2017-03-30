Myers Park Baptist to give $100,000 to Time Out Youth for LGBTQ homeless shelter

Charlotte's Time Out Youth plans to use a $100,000 gift from Myers Park Baptist Church to help build a shelter for up to a dozen homeless youths and to purchase and renovate a building that will become a center for LGBTQ youth.
The church, whose gift was announced Thursday, has a 20-year history with Time Out Youth, a group that provides counseling, job support and a safe gathering place for LGBTQ youth, ages 11 to 20. When it was formed in the 1990s, the church provided meeting space.
Roy Tucker, director of Time Out Youth, said in a statement Thursday that some LGBTQ youth “face tremendous cruelty and abuse” from their families, often getting kicked out of their homes. He said there’s a great need for a permanent shelter for these vulnerable youth.
Scott Crowder, who works with the outreach ministry at Myers Park Baptist, said the church “is called to support and protect those who are at risk, dehumanized or excluded.”
