Ex-NC Governor Martin’s thoughts on Trump’s tweets, McCrory’s loss

Former N.C. Gov. Jim Martin says he wishes President Donald Trump would give up his “asinine” habit of tweeting.
“I think some days he does real good,” Republican Martin told the Observer. “It’s at night where he does that dad-gum tweeting. I think that’s asinine. It certainly fires up his troops. It also fires up the opposition.”
In other comments during an interview about Martin’s new book (“Revelation Through Science”), he said:
▪ GOP Gov. Pat McCrory lost because of the toll lane issue, not House Bill 2: “I think he accomplished a lot of good things. He hurt himself with HB2. But I don’t think that’s what defeated him in the election. Most of the people who voted against him because of HB2 were going to vote against him anyway. What defeated him was the toll (lane). There he lost about 25,000 votes in northern Mecklenburg and southern Iredell.”
▪ It took Martin six years to write his new book about science and religion: “But, hey, it took (Charles) Darwin 23 years (to finish his book, ‘On the Origin of Species’).”
Comments