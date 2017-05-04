He’s 98 and retired from the pulpit. Will there be a next Billy Graham?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:37 Steven Furtick, Elevation Church rock Outcry 2017 concert Pause 0:49 New York couple drives 10 hours to worship at Elevation Church 4:34 Billy Graham Through the Decades 0:31 Duke Energy protestors gather outside Duke Energy Center 0:34 Grading the Panthers' selection of Christian McCaffrey in the NFL Draft 1:10 The significance of number 8 to punter Andy Lee 1:19 More retail jobs going away 0:52 Inside|Out artwork installed along Stewart Creek Greenway 2:58 US Rep. Robert Pittenger on Obamacare and Syria at WBT town hall 0:55 Mother accepts diploma in memory of daughter killed in car crash Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Who will be the next Billy Graham? That's been a question for decades. But no American religious figure commands as much fame, impact, and respect as Graham did through dozens of years of preaching. Alexa Ard McClatchy