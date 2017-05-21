Sunday vote means a likely move for one of Mecklenburg’s oldest churches

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:50 Planes fly over Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Pause 1:13 American Airlines’ hub in Charlotte has a new nerve center 1:15 Development in Steele Creek 1:50 Steele Creek Presbyterian Church vote 1:58 Raising a gifted black boy requires 'fierce advocacy' 1:27 Now that's an RV: A wheeled honor to NASCAR 0:25 NC Senator on hospital bed after collapse: I'm fine 0:36 Traffic congestion rolls into Ballantyne 1:32 African Moment: A visitor comes calling in South Africa 1:22 Volunteers build outdoor garden classroom at Idlewild Elementary Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The 351-member Steele Creek Presbyterian Church voted to sell its old manse property to Charlotte Douglas International Airport and to explore possible future mergers with one of the other Presbyterian churches in the Steele Creek area. Any merger would likely mean selling its land to nearby Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Steele Creek Presbyterian Church, founded when North Carolina was still a British colony, is the second oldest house of worship in Mecklenburg County. Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer

