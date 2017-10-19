Some want to push homeless off North Tryon. Why this church decided to spotlight them.

More Videos 1:21 Faces of Hope mural celebrates church's neighbors without homes Pause 1:28 Jews celebrate New Year, start of High Holy Days at Temple Beth El in Charlotte 2:43 Artist previews art installation at Novel Stonewall Station 1:04 The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church 3:51 Wells Fargo CEO answers questions about jobs that were shipped over seas 0:45 Panthers Coach Rivera's key to the Chicago Bears is all about the run 1:27 NASCAR drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Roval tire test 1:48 She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:25 'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium 0:56 Jail visitation by video "is more secure" Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Faces of Hope mural celebrates church's neighbors without homes First United Methodist Church on North Tryon St. in Charlotte, NC has embraced its "neighbors without homes," by not only feeding them but also by turning their likenesses into a work of art. "Faces of Hope" is a new mural at the church that measures 30 ft x 8 ft and features more than 50 portraits of volunteers and homeless citizens from the church's Sunday morning Muffin Ministry. First United Methodist Church on North Tryon St. in Charlotte, NC has embraced its "neighbors without homes," by not only feeding them but also by turning their likenesses into a work of art. "Faces of Hope" is a new mural at the church that measures 30 ft x 8 ft and features more than 50 portraits of volunteers and homeless citizens from the church's Sunday morning Muffin Ministry. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

