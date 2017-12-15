Jessica Hahn, woman at center of televangelist’s fall 30 years ago, confronts her past

More Videos 2:22 Jessica Hahn opens up about aftermath of sexual encounter with PTL televangelist Pause 1:18 Menorahs on cars highlight Charlotte Chanukah parade 4:34 The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 0:51 Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship 0:48 Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable? 0:54 Jonathan Stewart talks about how he got involved in The Helping Hand Project 2:44 Charlotte 49ers Mark Price, Anthony Vanhook break down Saturday's win 1:52 New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony 1:43 He said, she said: How will Carolina Panthers do vs. Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers? 1:00 Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Jessica Hahn opens up about aftermath of sexual encounter with PTL televangelist 30 years ago, Jessica Hahn was at the center of the fall of televangelist Jim Bakker. She talked with Observer reporter Tim Funk about how she's confronting her past. 30 years ago, Jessica Hahn was at the center of the fall of televangelist Jim Bakker. She talked with Observer reporter Tim Funk about how she's confronting her past. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

30 years ago, Jessica Hahn was at the center of the fall of televangelist Jim Bakker. She talked with Observer reporter Tim Funk about how she's confronting her past. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com