Former bishop of Charlotte’s Catholic diocese dies at 90

Bishop William Curlin, who presided over the rapidly growing Catholic Diocese of Charlotte from 1994 to 2002, died Saturday at Carolinas Medical Center. He was 90.
The cause of death was cancer, which he had battled for years.
Curlin was known as a pastoral bishop and as a longtime friend and spiritual adviser to Mother Teresa. In 1995, he brought the diminutive nun with a towering reputation to Charlotte for an ecumenical service that drew 19,000. She also installed some of her sisters here from the Missionaries of Charity, the religious order she founded. Curlin also visited Mother Teresa in Calcutta, her base in India.
During his tenure in Charlotte, the ebullient Curlin reached out to the poor, the disabled and those afflicted with AIDS. He reminded his flock that Jesus focused on groups who were marginalized in his day.
“He talks about Jesus the way kids talk about Michael Jordan,” then-United Methodist Bishop Bev Jones of Charlotte said of Curlin in 1997. “It just flows out of him.”
Curlin’s successor, Bishop Peter Jugis, said in a statement Saturday night that “Bishop Curlin was an inspiring and faith-filled shepherd of our diocese who had a special love for the poor and ministry to those who were sick and near death. May he rest in the peace of Christ, knowing that his tireless efforts brought many to salvation in the Lord.”
Curlin was the third priest to serve as bishop of the 46-county Charlotte diocese, which was established in 1972 and extends from Greensboro to the Tennessee line.
He was born in the Tidewater region of Virginia. His family moved to Washington when he was 10. He was ordained a priest in 1957 and, by the 1970s, he was pastor of Old St. Mary’s, an inner-city parish in Washington, where his congregation was mostly elderly and poor. He cooked for them and built them a park on church grounds.
Shortly after arriving in Charlotte as the new bishop in the early 1990s, Curlin started an annual healing Mass on World AIDS Day.
The Rev. Frank O’Rourke, pastor of Charlotte’s St. Gabriel Catholic Church and one of the first priests ordained for the diocese, said Saturday that Curlin “loved being a priest and a bishop. For 50-plus years he sought to know, love and serve the Lord. His pastoral sensitivity endeared him to many who found in both his preaching and ministry a renewed hope.”
Curlin’s tenure was not without controversy at a time when the Catholic Church in the United States and around the world was rocked by the scandal of priests sexually abusing children. The Charlotte diocese never approached the volume of cases of sexual misconduct uncovered in Boston and many other dioceses. But N.C. members of SNAP – Surviviors’ Network of those Abused by Priests – charged that Curlin was less than transparent about some priests and other men accused of sexual misconduct who were allowed to work in the diocese without the public knowing about their past.
In his homilies, or sermons, over the years, Curlin spoke often about his close friendship with Mother Teresa. In 2016, during a Mass celebrating her canonization as a saint, Curlin told about one visit to India during which Mother Teresa asked him to clean a leper.
“I (had) never cleaned a leper. I didn’t know where to begin,” Curlin said. “She sensed that. ... And she said, ‘Father, if you look with your eyes, you’ll see a leper. If you look with your heart, you’ll see Jesus.’ ”
Details about Curlin’s funeral will be released in the coming days, said Charlotte diocese spokesman David Hains.
