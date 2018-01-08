As Billy Graham is celebrated in ‘The Crown,’ some in England want to ban Franklin

1:18 Menorahs on cars highlight Charlotte Chanukah parade Pause

2:20 Ron Rivera talks to media Monday morning after players clean out lockers

2:02 How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over

1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

0:34 Panthers Cam Newton explains his injury

0:57 Developers are building in retail as an amenity

1:09 ‘Bizarre’ video by Panthers Fozzy Whittaker and Jonathan Stewart

0:53 Panthers Cam Newton: Game did not come down to the intentional-grounding call

0:58 Panthers Ron Rivera: Appreciative to organization and happy with Marty Hurney