Charlotte protests complicate CIAA’s decision on whether to keep tournament here

The country’s oldest African-American sports conference has said its board of directors is considering moving its winter basketball tournament from North Carolina because of the state’s controversial LGBT law, House Bill 2.
Now, the fatal shooting of a black civilian named Keith Lamont Scott in Charlotte last week adds a new layer of complication to the decision.
The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association has hosted its February games in Charlotte since 2006. The CIAA has said it opposes HB2, just like the NBA, the NCAA and most recently, the Atlantic Coast Conference. Those organizations have all recently opted to move games from the state, and the CIAA could be next shoe to drop.
CIAA officials are expected to meet this week to weigh the decision, according to Charlotte City Councilman James Mitchell. The meeting comes just over a week after Scott was shot by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer. Peaceful and then violent protests erupted over the city in the days that followed, with tension between the African-American community and CMPD rising.
Mitchell said he’s been in communication with CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams and Johnson C. Smith University President Ron Carter about the games in Charlotte. “We’re going to do everything we can as the city of Charlotte to make sure it stays here,” Mitchell said.
The CIAA and Carter could not be reached for comment.
Last week, Fayetteville State University Chancellor James Anderson said if the CIAA moves its tournament from Charlotte, the school could lose more than $1 million in miscellaneous fees and event downpayments, the Fayetteville Observer reported. The school would lose out on another $6 million in scholarship funds, Anderson added. The recent protests would impact the decision, he said, because “some have called for a boycott of the city.”
“This is one of the tougher decisions we’re going to have to make,” Anderson said, according to the newspaper. He could not be reached for comment this week.
Should the CIAA decide to move, its loss would be another financial blow to Charlotte. In 2015, the tournament had a total economic impact of $55.6 million, making it the city’s largest annual event, according to the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority.
The CIAA’s position is complicated. When it announced it would renew its contract with Charlotte for six more years in 2014, the league also said it would relocate its headquarters here from Hampton, Va. Furthermore, eight of the CIAA’s 12 member schools are located in North Carolina.
The CIAA has been hosting its tournament in Charlotte every year since 2006. The next tournament is scheduled to take place Feb. 21-25 at the Spectrum Center uptown. The conference said soon after HB2 was passed that as members of the NCAA, it opposed the bill, but didn’t initially have any plans to move its games from Charlotte.
That position was called in to question in early September when the NCAA said it would yank seven championship events out of North Carolina this academic year because of HB2, which limits antidiscrimination protections for LGBT individuals.
Mitchell, the Charlotte councilman, said his hope is that the games remain in Charlotte, and that they’re used as a platform from which to address civil rights.
“In light of the recent tension between the CMPD and the African-American community, we want to assure (the CIAA) that going forward, their fans will be safe, student athletes will still have a great time, and the city does not want them to leave,” Mitchell said.
To ensure that, Mitchell said the city would work with uptown businesses to ensure that any possibly discriminatory practices are addressed. Fore example, recent allegations of racism at the Kandy Bar at the EpiCentre, Mitchell said, were “embarrassing.”
“We’ve gotta make sure that never happens again. That goes against what we’re saying, as Charlotte as a welcoming community,” Mitchell said. The Kandy Bar has said the individuals who were denied entrance on the September night in question were in violation of the club’s dress code.
Corine Mack, who heads the local NAACP chapter, said she hasn’t been in touch with the CIAA about the tournament in Charlotte. But she hopes the impact of the recent unrest in Charlotte weighs as heavy on officials’ minds as HB2 has.
“For those who thought it wasn’t a good idea to come into North Carolina because of the bathroom ordinance, I would hope they would have as much concern for black lives,” Mack said. “I don’t have a problem with people coming into the city, but more of the revenue should come back into the African-American community where it’s needed.”
NBA struck first blow
The NBA said in July it was moving its 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte over opposition to HB2. The league’s decision marked the first major sports-related fallout from HB2 – the CRVA estimates the weekend could have had a total economic impact of up to $100 million.
John Vrooman, a professor of sports economics at Vanderbilt University, said HB2 has resulted in a “self-inflicted mess” for the state.
“The recent police shooting in Charlotte and subsequent unrest now gives the CIAA additional incentive to pull its basketball tournament from a besieged Charlotte, on top of HB2,” Vrooman said.
Already, the swift backlash following HB2’s passage has left city and tourism officials scrambling to fill the void left by the string of cancellations.
“This has been the largest amount of impacts we’ve felt so close together,” said Laura White, CRVA’s communications director.
Even more could follow suit, and the reputational damage from HB2 could deter other sporting events from even considering North Carolina down the line, experts say.
Charlotte also hosts the Belk Bowl, which is scheduled to be played Dec. 29 at Bank of America Stadium. The game is operated by the Charlotte Sports Foundation but has to be certified by the NCAA. It’s still unclear whether the NCAA will pull its certification of the game.
Gov. Pat McCrory signed HB2 into law in March to nullify a Charlotte ordinance, which had generated controversy by protecting transgender people who use public restrooms based on their gender identity. HB2 also overrode local ordinances around the state that would have expanded protections for the LGBT community.
An effort to reach a compromise on HB2 has not come to fruition so far. McCrory has said the issue of “redefining gender and basic norms of privacy” will be resolved in federal courts.
“I strongly encourage all public and private institutions to both respect and allow our nation’s judicial system to proceed without economic threats or political retaliation toward the 22 states that are currently challenging government overreach,” McCrory said in a statement earlier this month.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
