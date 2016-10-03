Latvian printing company to add 200 jobs at new Charlotte facility

A Latvian printing company has opened a regional headquarters office in Charlotte, where it plans to invest more than $1.5 million and create 200 new jobs by the end of 2018.
Printful’s new facility is in southwest Charlotte at 11091 Westlake Dr. The company was offered no incentives for the local expansion, according to the Charlotte Chamber.
Printful prints and ships print products for e-commerce retailers. The new 100,000 square-foot Charlotte facility is three times larger than the company’s North American headquarters in Chatsworth, Calif.
In a statement Monday, the Charlotte Chamber said Charlotte was selected “based on its experienced and trained workforce, its close proximity to Printful’s suppliers and printers, as well as the region’s historical ties to the textile and apparel industries.”
Printful’s CEO Davis Siksnans said the company anticipates that its California facility will max out by the end of 2016.
“Opening a new location now lets us prepare for peak season and it gives us more room to grow in 2017. Charlotte will be Printful’s hub for innovation, expanding our products and services, and for planning future growth,” Siksnans said.
The company said growth in Charlotte is the first step in its global expansion efforts. Printful expects to open locations in the United Kingdom, Australia and other locations over the next five years.
