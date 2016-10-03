Lowe’s cuts 95 IT jobs at Mooresville headquarters

Home improvement retailer Lowe’s Cos. has laid off 95 employees in the information technology department at its Mooresville corporate headquarters.
In a statement Monday, the retailer said it made the decision to eliminate the tech jobs last week after a careful review of its IT resources, and a result of “streamlining some IT processes.”
“Our employees are a top priority so our focus now is on helping those who were impacted by this change make the transition to new employment outside the company. To do this we will provide support in several ways, including providing severance pay based on the employee’s tenure with the company and position, as well as access to outplacement resources,” spokeswoman Connie Bryant said.
The job cuts could be one way the retailer is looking to improve profitability. Lowe’s has consistently trailed behind its larger rival, Home Depot. Despite the boost from an improving housing market, Lowe’s reported second-quarter sales and profit in August that were lower than Wall Street expectations.
Lowe’s operated 2,108 home improvement and hardware stores in the United States, Canada and Mexico as of July 29. In the U.S., Lowe’s employs a total of about 270,000 people.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
