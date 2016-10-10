Duke Energy to sell Brazilian business for $1.2 billion

Charlotte-based Duke Energy said Monday that it’s selling its Brazilian business for $1.2 billion.
Duke is selling the unit to China Three Gorges Corp., and the deal is expected to close in two to four months, the utilities company said in a statement. The after-tax proceeds are expected to be used to reduce Duke Energy’s holding company debt.
Duke Energy started the process of spinning off its international energy business segment in February. CEO Lynn Good said that company’s also in the process of negotiating a sale of its remaining assets in Central and South America, and will announce an update on those deals at a later date.
That sale of the international business, the company has said, is part of a move away from investments with uncertain returns toward the safety of more predictable regulated businesses.
Duke’s latest deal comes a week after the energy company announced that it has completed its $4.9 billion purchase of Piedmont Natural Gas, also based in Charlotte.
“This is another important step forward in driving our strategy to focus on our core domestic regulated business, and it builds on our recent acquisition of Piedmont Natural Gas,” Good said.
China Three Gorges Corp. is the world’s largest producer of hydroelectric power, Duke said. The company also focuses on renewable energy, including wind and solar power.
The deal is contingent upon approvals from Brazilian and Chinese authorities.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
