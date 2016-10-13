Charter Communications laying off 258 in Charlotte

After buying Time Warner Cable this spring, Charter Communications is laying off 258 employees at its Charlotte location starting next month, according to a notice filed with the state Commerce Department.
The 258 layoffs at Charter Communications will begin on Nov. 1 and be completed by the end of June next year. The affected employees were notified of their termination on Sept. 12, 2016.
The position with the largest number of layoffs are senior accountants, with 70 scheduled to be laid off. Other layoffs include 11 financial auditors, 18 accounting managers, and five vice presidents of finance. None of the workers are represented by a union.
The company’s operations located at three buildings on Crescent Executive Drive in Charlotte currently have 1,367 employees.
Charter is in the beginning stages of combining Charter, Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks under the name Spectrum. It closed on its $55 billion acquisition of Time Warner Cable in May.
The notice was filed pursuant to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, which must be filed 60 days in advance of a plant closing that affects more than 50 employees in a 30-day period or a mass layoff of at least 500 employees or between 50 to 499 employees if they make up at least one-third of the employer’s workforce.
A Charter representative could not be immediately reached.
This story is from the North Carolina Business News Wire, a service of UNC-Chapel Hill’s School of Media and Journalism
