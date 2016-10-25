Report: Charlotte loses 730-job project over House Bill 2

North Carolina’s House Bill 2 was a deciding factor in a Washington-based real estate company choosing Richmond, Va., over Charlotte for a 730-job expansion, according to a Charlotte Business Journal report Tuesday.
CoStar Group, a real estate research firm, announced Monday that it had chosen Richmond for its research operations center after a national search. The company said it expected to create 730 jobs and invest $250 million into the “local economy.”
“The primary reason they chose Richmond over Charlotte was HB2,” David Dorsch, senior vice president at Cushman & Wakefield’s Charlotte office, told the Charlotte Business Journal. Dorsch had been working with CoStar in its real estate search.
Dorsch called the decision a “big disappointment,” saying it was a loss of “good paying, career-track jobs with a great company.”
In an email to the Observer, Dorsch said he had no further comment.
CoStar confirmed it was considering Charlotte as a finalist for the expansion, along with Richmond, Atlanta and Kansas City.
“We will not comment on Charlotte. We will affirm LGBT rights and the rights of every one of our employees and those in the community is a very high priority and core to our firm’s values,” CoStar said in a statement provided to the Observer.
Gov. Pat McCrory signed HB2 into law on March 23 to overturn a Charlotte non-discrimination law supported by Mayor Jennifer Roberts that would have allowed transgender individuals to use bathrooms that match their gender identity. Since HB2’s passage, Charlotte has lost major sporting events such as the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, concerts by major performers and business expansions such as a 400-job PayPal operations center.
The campaign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Roy Cooper, who is running against Republican McCrory, said on Tuesday “it’s disheartening to see yet another company say no to North Carolina because of House Bill 2.”
Representatives for McCrory and the state Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Despite the loss of sporting events and corporate expansions, Commerce Secretary John Skvarla told the Observer Monday that HB2 wasn’t hurting the state’s economy.
“It hasn’t moved the needle one iota,” Skvarla told the Observer Monday during a visit to Charter Communications’ training center in Matthews.
North Carolina is in the “best position” it’s ever been in, financially and operationally, Skvarla added, citing the state’s taxes, regulation, quality of life, workforce and environment that make it an attractive place for companies to relocate.
PayPal first announced plans to open an operations center in Charlotte in March, but reversed course days after HB2 was passed, saying that it “perpetuates discrimination.” Skvarla dismissed the notion that such cancellations damage the economy, and said instead that there’s been “a lot of rhetoric” perpetuating that idea.
“PayPal wasn’t even a grain of sand on the beach,” he said. “It was 400 call center jobs over five years. Much too much is being made of PayPal.”
That contrasts, however, with the warm reception PayPal received from officials when it said it was coming to the state. “This company’s global reputation for innovation and customer service makes it a strong fit for our state’s business-friendly community,” Skvarla said in a news release at the time.
Skvarla told the Observer that the state asked PayPal to return a wooden bowl it had given the company for coming to Charlotte.
Staff writers Katherine Peralta and Ely Portillo contributed.
Comments