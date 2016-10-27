The latest on Wegmans North Carolina expansion plans

The popular Wegmans grocery store chain announced its third location in the Raleigh-Durham area this week, but a company spokeswoman told the Observer there are no plans to report for Charlotte.
Wegmans said it signed a lease to build a store on Wake Forest Road near Interstate 440 in Raleigh. That adds to two locations announced earlier this year in Chapel Hill and Cary.
“Wegmans is considering other sites in the Raleigh/Durham market, but until there are firm deals for each site, we are unable to share the locations or other details,” spokeswoman Jo Natale said.
Wegmans Food Markets, based in Rochester, N.Y., is a 91-store family-owned supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Massachusetts.
Grocery store competion has been heating up in the Charlotte market, with the entry of Publix stores, new Harris Teeter locations and renovations of Food Lion stores.
