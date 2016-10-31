Manufacturing company to open new facility in Shelby; will hire 113

A manufacturing company called Mafic USA LLC announced Monday it’s opening a manufacturing facility in Cleveland County, where it will take on 113 workers.
Mafic will spend more than $15 million on the project in Shelby, according to a statement from Gov. Pat McCrory’s office. In exchange, the company will receive a performance-based incentive of up to $225,000 from the One North Carolina Fund, as well as a $500,000 grant from the state’s Building Reuse Program.
The 113 employees Mafic hires locally will be skilled operators, engineers, sales staff and other personnel, the company said. Mafic said the hires will add almost $3.6 million in annual payroll to the local economy.
Mafic USA is the U.S. unit of Mafic Inc., a privately held company based in Ontario. Mafic produces continuous and chopped basalt fiber and long fiber thermoplastic resins for customers in a variety of industries, including automotive, aerospace and alternative energy.
Mafic CEO Mike Levine said that Cleveland County had been under consideration for a while because of its network of specialized suppliers and its wide range of “potential B2B customers and strategic partners.”
“What sealed the deal for us was the multifaceted support from all levels of government; the state, county and city,” Levine said.
