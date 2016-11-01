Charlotte gas prices could spike again following pipeline explosion

Gas prices in the Charlotte area fell slightly over the week but remain well above their year-ago level, thanks to weather and pipeline disruptions. And they could spike again.
On Monday, the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies gas to the Carolinas and other southeastern states, was shut down for the second time in two months after a track hoe struck the pipeline and caused an explosion. The disruption could lead to another round of gas shortages and prices increases.
Speaking at the North Carolina Council of State Tuesday, Gov. Pat McCrory said the state is in ongoing communication with Colonial Pipeline about the possible impact, which could be “tremendous.”
As of early Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of unleaded gas in the Charlotte metro was three cents lower than it was a week ago, according to auto group AAA. Average gas prices in North and South Carolina were three and four cents cheaper, respectively, though prices remain well above year-ago levels.
In a statement, AAA said refineries in the southeast are still recovering from fall maintenance and price spikes following the Colonial Pipeline’s September explosion, as well as Hurricane Matthew.
Fuel supplies in at least five states were threatened after the Alabama was found to be leaking as much as 336,000 gallons of gasoline in September. The pipeline serves an estimated 50 million people on the East Coast. In Charlotte, drivers encountered prices spiked and “out of service” bags covering gas pumps throughout the city.
Below are the average gas prices in Charlotte, the Carolinas and the U.S. AAA surveys 120,000 stations nationwide to determine average prices. The AP and WBTV contributed.
Charlotte
North Carolina
South Carolina
U.S.
Current
$2.14
$2.17
$2.01
$2.21
Week ago
$2.17
$2.20
$2.05
$2.23
Year ago
$2.05
$2.07
$1.87
$2.19
