Wake Forest football team to play Notre Dame in 2020 in Charlotte

Wake Forest University will play the University of Notre Dame in 2020 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, Wake Forest and the Charlotte Sports Foundation announced Wednesday.
“We have a lot of alumni in the Charlotte area and we brought 20,000 people with us when we played in the bowl game in 2007,” Wake Forest athletics director Ron Wellman said in a statement.
“We will still have six games in our home stadium in 2020 and this is a great opportunity for us to play in an NFL stadium. Notre Dame has a strong following and when you look at both teams, this could be a very good game.”
Wake Forest and Notre Dame have met three times in football, with the Fighting Irish winning all three contests.
Bank of America Stadium, the home of the Carolina Panthers, has become a regular venue for college football games in recent years. It has hosted regular season games with teams such as North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia Tech, and it is home to the annual Belk Bowl.
This story will be updated.
Comments