Healthcare company laying off 60 workers in Charlotte

McKesson, a San Francisco-based healthcare services and information technology company, last week laid off 60 employees in Charlotte as part of expense-cutting in its Enterprise Information Solutions business, a company spokeswoman confirmed.
The company is laying off employees in areas such as sales, customer service and information technology in multiple offices, including in Charlotte, said McKesson spokeswoman Kristin Hunter. About half of the workers will continue to work at the company until March, she said.
“We continually review and adjust our operating plans based upon customer decisions, new product delivery and implementation demands, and overall sales performance,” Hunter said.
Hunter said affected employees will receive severance benefits and outplacement services.
McKesson said in June that it was exploring “strategic alternatives” for its Enterprise Information Solutions business, a division that provides technology services such as electronic medical records for hospitals.
