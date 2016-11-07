Healthcare company laying off 60 workers in Charlotte

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law Pause

2:28 Keith Lamont Scott's shooting may contribute to lower black early voting turnout in NC

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:28 West Meck game-winning TD

0:54 Furniture Row Racing's hot streak

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:24 Hillary Clinton rallies supporters at UNC Charlotte

1:10 Brooklyn Nets' Jeremy Lin on hamstring

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser