Cheerwine buys Sun Drop, sources say

Several sources say Salisbury-based soft drink provider Cheerwine has purchased the Sun Drop bottling company based in Concord.
Workers at the Sun Drop plant in Concord were told about the purchase on Wednesday.
Sun Drop opened in Concord in 1954, Bill and Margaret King were the owners. Cheerwine was introduced in 1917 and was created by L.D. Peeler.
Peeler created Cheerwine amid a sugar shortage during WWI. Almost 100 years later, Cheerwine is still a family owned business, with L.D’s great grandson leading the company, the company's website says.
A source with knowledge of the purchase says that about a dozen employees in Concord lost their jobs but that at least a few of them will now work for Cheerwine.
WBTV is a Charlotte Observer news partner.
Comments