NC officials cited HB2 for Charlotte’s loss of 732-job project, emails show

2:15 Ashley Park Pre K-8 students come together for Step Team Pause

1:31 Protesters voice their opinions outside CMPD HQ

1:42 What to do during a tornado

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:09 Officer Vinson interviewed after Scott shooting

2:22 Video shows deadly police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

1:13 Scott shooting radio traffic

0:55 Charlotte-Havana inaugural flight

1:34 North Carolina provides a tool to curb prescription drug overdoses, but most doctors don't use it.