Gastonia manufacturing facility to close, laying off 83 workers

A grille and door manufacturer will be closing its facility in Gastonia and laying off 83 workers starting February 2017, according to a notice filed to the state Commerce Department.
The layoffs at CornellCookson’s 800 Tulip Drive location will begin on Feb. 4 and be completed by Feb. 13. It is permanent as the entire facility is closing.
Seventy-two of the layoffs are permanent positions, and 11 are temporary. It includes people from a variety of positions including assembly people, coordinators, assistants, directors, technicians and operators.
This notice was filed pursuant to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, which must be filed 60 days in advance of a plant closing that affects more than 50 employees in a 30-day period or a mass layoff of at least 500 employees or between 50 to 499 employees if they make up at least one-third of the employer’s workforce.
This story is from the North Carolina Business News Wire, a service of UNC-Chapel Hill’s School of Media and Journalism
