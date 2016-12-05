Charlotte-based phone, Internet provider to sell itself for $1.5 billion

Charlotte-based FairPoint Communications announced Monday it is being purchased for $1.5 billion by an Illinois telecommunications company called Consolidated Communications.
The deal has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors at both companies, according to a statement. The deal is expected to close by mid-2017.
The combined company will keep the Consolidated Communications name, and it will be headquartered in Mattoon, Ill. Consolidated CEO Bob Udell will serve as president and CEO of the combined company, and one director from the FairPoint board will join Consolidated’s board of directors, the two companies said.
FairPoint provides phone and Internet service in 17 states, with its largest network in northern New England. This past summer, FairPoint’s largest investor, New York-based Maglan Capital, said the company needed to consider selling itself because it had failed to maximize shareholder value. In August, Maglan asked for a board seat and the resignation of four directors.
In mid-morning trading, FairPoint’s shares were up 12.06 percent at $19.05.
The two companies say the deal strengthens FairPoint’s dividend payout ratio and will improve its balance sheet. As of Sept. 30, FairPoint had a net debt of approximately $887 million. Under the deal, Consolidated will assume FairPoint’s debt.
As part of the deal, FairPoint shareholders will receive 0.73 shares of Consolidated Communications common stock for each share for FairPoint common stock they own, the two companies said. After the deal closes, Consolidated shareholders will own about 71.3 percent of the combined company; FairPoint shareholders will own 28.7 percent.
The deal is expected to generate annual cost savings of about $55 million, expected to be achieved within two years after the merger is complete.
“FairPoint and Consolidated Communications create a highly competitive business and broadband company with a superior network to deliver a best-in-class experience to carrier, commercial and consumer customers,” Paul Sunu, CEO of FairPoint.
