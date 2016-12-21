Government could take prominent SouthPark property over fraud allegations

A prominent SouthPark property owned by businessman Richard “Rick” Siskey and his wife may be subject to forfeiture to the U.S. government because there is probable cause the property constitutes proceeds from fraud violations, according to a court filing Wednesday.
An order signed by U.S. Magistrate Judge David Cayer says an FBI agent presented an affidavit to the court alleging the property was derived from proceeds stemming from violations of U.S. fraud statutes. The filing does not provide any details on the alleged fraud.
Cayer’s determination of probable cause means the property may be subject to forfeiture to the U.S. government, the order says. Other court documents in the case have been ordered sealed.
Neither Richard nor Diane Siskey could be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday.
Siskey is the chairman of Siskey Industries LLC, which provides “strategic business solutions and private investments to American businesses,” according to the firm’s website. He is also the founder of Wall Street Capitol, which serves the needs of high net-worth individuals.
In 1995, Rick Siskey’s support of the YMCA organization was commemorated with the naming of the Siskey Family YMCA in Matthews, according to the website.
Mecklenburg County real estate records show the property the government may attempt to seize was purchased in 1999 for $2.8 million by the Siskeys.
At the corner of Sharon Road and Sharon Lane, the property includes 7.4 acres in one of the most expensive areas of the city. The site comprises three houses totaling about 15,500 square feet, property records show.
The government is entitled to record an order “to give public notice of the government’s forfeiture interest and potential civil and/or criminal forfeiture claim against the property,” the filing says.
