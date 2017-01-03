Charlotte firm spends $50 million on business assets from Iron Mountain Inc.

Charlotte-based Summit Park Partners has acquired certain assets from Iron Mountain Inc. for a purchase price of $50 million.
The purchased company will operate under the name Arkive, according to a statement from Summit Park this week. Based in Atlanta, Arkive provides document storage services in Seattle, Atlanta and parts of Canada. The company said it also plans to expand further into related services such as imaging, shredding and electronic file management.
Summit Park Partners, which has its headquarters in midtown Charlotte, is a private investment firm that was founded in 2006 by former Wachovia banker Bob Calton. The firm invests in a range of industries, from consumer services to light manufacturing.
The Arkive deal is Summit Park’s fourth platform investment in its second fund, Summit Park II.
“We see a tremendous opportunity to organically expand the company’s geographic footprint and service offering while also making accretive add-on acquisitions in order to establish Arkive as a leading North American records management business,” said Matt Magan, a principal at Summit Park.
