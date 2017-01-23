Outsourcing firm may lay off Charlotte workers after losing TIAA contract

Document outsourcing company Novitex may lay off 51 workers in Charlotte after losing a contract with financial services firm TIAA, but it’s looking to transfer affected employees to other job sites before they’re displaced, according to a filing with state officials.
Novitex, which provides cloud-based document management services, said it learned about the “sudden and unexpected” loss of the contract on Jan. 16, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice filed last week.
The layoffs are effective March 20, but Novitex may offer employees the option of transferring to a new location before that date, according to the notice.
“Charlotte is and will continue to be a key growth city for Novitex,” said Karen Gransee, director of marketing communications for Novitex. Gransee said Novitex has identified local opportunities for workers at other client sites nearby.
New York-based TIAA opened its Charlotte campus in 2001 and now has more than 3,000 employees there, making it the organization’s employee hub. Early last year, the company held a grand opening for a new Ballantyne office.
The name of TIAA, a financial services provider, started out as the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association. The company changed its name to TIAA in early 2016 as part of a broader effort to improve the customer experience and to highlight the organization’s array of products and services.
Under federal law, companies must file WARN notices when they make mass layoffs, close plants and change ownership.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
