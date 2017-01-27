Charlotte-based Jeld-Wen sets IPO price, will begin trading Friday

Shares of Charlotte-based window and door maker Jeld-Wen will begin trading Friday morning on the New York Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “JELD,” after the company set the price of its initial public offering at $23 per share.
The sale of 25 million shares of stock will raise total proceeds of $575 million. The company is selling 23.3 million of the shares, while one of its investors, Canadian private equity fund Onex, is selling 2.7 million shares.
The banks underwriting the offering, including Bank of America and Wells Fargo, also have an option to purchase up to an additional 3.75 million shares, according to a statement Thursday.
The IPO is expected to close Feb. 1, pending customary closing conditions, according to Jeld-Wen, which makes windows and doors for HGTV’s remodelling TV show “Dream Home.” The company will use the proceeds to repay debt and for other corporate purposes, according to securities filings.
Jeld-Wen had signaled plans to go public in June and in a filing last week said it expected to price its shares at between $21 and $23. Even as it prepared for an IPO, Jeld-Wen had also mulled a possible sale of the company, the Wall Street Journal has reported.
Previously headquartered in Oregon before its 2015 move to Charlotte, Jeld-Wen announced plans in November to build a new corporate campus in the Ayrsley area of southwest Charlotte, adding 200 new jobs as it expands its headquarters. Construction on the new 120,000 square-foot building at One Silver Crescent is expected to wrap up by the end of 2017.
According to the prospectus for the IPO, Jeld-Wen posted a profit of $144 million in the year ended Sept. 24, 2016, on total revenue of $3.6 billion.
The company is led by CEO Mark Beck, who made $3.4 million in salary, bonus, stock options and other compensation in 2016, according to the filing. That was down from 2015 when he made $13.7 million, a total that included $3.9 million in stock awards and $8.4 million in stock options.
As for other top executives in 2016, Executive Chairman Kirk Hachigian received about $6 million, Chief Financial Officer Brooks Mallard $794,382, North American president John Dinger $880,818 and General Counsel Laura Doerre about $1.9 million.
Jeld-Wen is among a number of Charlotte-area companies to go public in recent years, including health care company Premier, hotelier Extended Stay America, cable maker CommScope and fast-food chain Bojangles’.
Staff writer Rick Rothacker contributed
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments