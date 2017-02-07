AvidXchange hires new chief financial officer

Charlotte tech company Avidxchange has hired Joel Wilhite as its new chief financial officer.
In a statement Tuesday morning, AvidXchange said it is adding “key employees at the executive level” as one of the ways to ensure the company remains competitive in the AP and payment automation space.
AvidXchange, which automates bill payments and invoices for midsized companies, said it had a 100 percent increase in transaction volume last year, and it took on 300 new employees as well.
Wilhite most recently was the CFO of Quantros, a Greenville, S.C.-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company focused on hospitals. Wilhite is a certified public accountant and has a bachelor’s in accounting with honors from the University of South Carolina, AvidXchange said.
It is unclear whom Wilhite is replacing as CFO – an AvidXchange representative could not immediately be reached.
AvidXchange is wrapping up work on its new, 200,000 square-foot corporate headquarters in the AvidXchange Music Factory, formerly known as the N.C. Music Factory, where it has said it plans to create 600 jobs. The company has said it hopes that the new campus will become a hub for other fledgling technology companies.
