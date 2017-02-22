More Rick Siskey companies could be pushed into bankruptcy as investors seek repayment

0:26 NFL hopeful Germone Hopper Pause

1:17 Hornets, Lowes unveil refurbished teachers' lounge at Steele Creek Elementary

2:22 Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good talks coal ash cleanup

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:07 Kevin Harvick recounts his NASCAR victory at Kansas Speedway

2:27 Jenna Greenwood shows how she shops for Shipt

1:50 Gov. McCrory on the NCAA and ACC decisions to move championship games over HB2

2:34 Marcus Smith on bringing MLS Soccer to Charlotte