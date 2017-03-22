Have you had trouble getting a signal at PNC Music Pavilion? Help is on the way.

If you’d had trouble getting a signal on your AT&T phone at PNC Music Pavilion or on the UNC Charlotte campus in the past, you may be in luck.
AT&T said Wednesday that it has completed 1,500 wireless network upgrades across the state, including 400 in the Charlotte area, to add greater speed and capacity.
The improvements include new cell sites at the performance venue and the college campus, AT&T spokesman Josh Gelinas said. AT&T also added four new cell sites near or inside Interstate 485 to improve service in suburban Charlotte, he said.
The remaining upgrades increased capacity or data speed at existing locations, Gelinas added. AT&T did not disclose a cost for the improvements.
The telecommunications provider said data usage on its mobile network has increased a whopping 250,000 percent since 2007, with video hogging the majority of that traffic. Big events also cause a spike in data usage.
AT&T said the upgrades are critical to keeping up with Charlotte’s wireless data needs and are laying the groundwork for its next-generation 5G network.
Rick Rothacker: 704-358-5170, @rickrothacker
Comments