Nucor CEO received a 19 percent raise in 2016

Nucor Corp. CEO John Ferriola saw a 19 percent increase in total compensation in 2016.
Ferriola, who is also the Charlotte-based international steel company’s chairman and president, received a total pay package of $10.6 million compared to total compensation of $8.9 million in 2015.
His compensation included $1.3 million in salary, $4 million in stock options, $2.9 in stock awards and $2.4 million in cash incentives, according to the company’s proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday.
His chief financial officer, James Frias, who is also the company treasurer and an executive vice president, saw increased total compensation by 23 percent to $2.6 million.
Nucor reported return on equity of 10.4 percent in 2016, according to its annual financial statements, compared to just 1 percent the year before.
The annual shareholder’s meeting will be on Thursday, May 11 at 10 a.m., in The Morrison Ballroom of the Charlotte Marriott SouthPark.
This story is from the North Carolina Business News Wire, a service of UNC-Chapel Hill’s School of Media and Journalism.
